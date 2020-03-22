ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Trading Down 7.1%

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) fell 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $130.01 and last traded at $130.51, 848,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 952,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.34.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ABIOMED by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in ABIOMED by 6.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ABIOMED by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,442,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the third quarter worth $564,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

