Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,370 at Liberum Capital

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Abcam to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,345.60 ($17.70).

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,107 ($14.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,234.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,259.84. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 3.55 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Abcam’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

