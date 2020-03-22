AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.