8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.44% of 8X8 worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGHT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,066,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,450,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after acquiring an additional 211,882 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.61.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

