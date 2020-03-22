6,562 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,562 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in RingCentral by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $117,161,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 74.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,860,000 after acquiring an additional 169,369 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.57.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $183.86 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -287.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.41.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,493,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

