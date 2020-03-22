5,900 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK opened at $71.36 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

