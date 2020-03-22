58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WUBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 58.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research downgraded shares of 58.com from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. China International Capital downgraded shares of 58.com to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.07.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

