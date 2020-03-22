57,448 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

