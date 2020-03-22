534,677 Shares in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 534,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

