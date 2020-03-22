47,000 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. FMR LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,284.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,747,000. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $8,104,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AUPH opened at $12.10 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
