3,391 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $299,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.