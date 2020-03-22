18,667 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

