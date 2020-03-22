16,153 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

EPC stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

