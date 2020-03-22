15,605 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,605 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,085.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

