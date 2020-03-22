155,557 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Square from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

