10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Major Shareholder Sells $44,250,000.00 in Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $44,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:TXG opened at $55.78 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $108.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.95.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Foresite Capital Management I LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,699,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 978,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,597,000 after buying an additional 679,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,049,000 after buying an additional 385,217 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,333,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

