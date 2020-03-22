102,255 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 102,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

MDT stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

