0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $306,255.47 and $45,619.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.04298616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038558 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003778 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,335 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.