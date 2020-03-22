$0.72 EPS Expected for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Premier by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

