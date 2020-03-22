$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $39.12 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $898.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after buying an additional 129,347 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 779,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 724,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,573,000 after buying an additional 194,378 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Encore Wire by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

