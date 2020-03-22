-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). Corbus Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRBP stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

