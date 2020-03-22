$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $8,092,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.