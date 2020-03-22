$0.41 EPS Expected for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sony’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Sony posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sony will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sony.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNE. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sony by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sony has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

