Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $179.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.99. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

