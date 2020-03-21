Zacks: Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Enstar Group an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $94.58 and a 12 month high of $213.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

