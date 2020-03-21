Zacks: Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given Enstar Group an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
ESGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $94.58 and a 12 month high of $213.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%.
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.
