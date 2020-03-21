Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Newpark Resources posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newpark Resources.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial lowered Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.72. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.