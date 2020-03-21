Zacks: Analysts Expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Asure Software reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 32.00%.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

In other Asure Software news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.