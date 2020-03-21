W&T Offshore, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for W&T Offshore in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE WTI opened at $1.58 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.07.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after purchasing an additional 599,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 864,087 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,741,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 144,636 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.