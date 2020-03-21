WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Raymond James currently has $7.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPX. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.91.

WPX stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.39. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in WPX Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WPX Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,803 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,621,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

