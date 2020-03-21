Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Director Sells $18,346.68 in Stock

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Director Robert H. Herz sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $18,346.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WK opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. Workiva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 130.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 377.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 38.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.