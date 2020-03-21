Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $9,627,975.00 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day moving average is $170.63. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

