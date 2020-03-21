Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $36.37 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from to in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.84.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

