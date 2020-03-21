Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after buying an additional 3,788,263 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after buying an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

