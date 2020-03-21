William Blair Weighs in on LogicBio Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

LOGC opened at $5.32 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $124.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

