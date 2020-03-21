William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $35,727,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 523,269 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 531,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 290,470 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,533 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.