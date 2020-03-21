William Blair Comments on Progressive Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

PGR opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive has a twelve month low of $65.19 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.