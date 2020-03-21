Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Westpac Banking from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

WBK stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 850.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the third quarter worth $192,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 16.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,255,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,069,000 after acquiring an additional 465,744 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

