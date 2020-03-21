Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) vs. General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) Head to Head Comparison

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) and General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wesfarmers and General Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesfarmers -5.53% -9.49% -4.24% General Steel N/A -76.25% -30.33%

Wesfarmers has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Steel has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wesfarmers shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of General Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wesfarmers and General Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesfarmers $55.60 billion 0.14 $2.26 billion $2.54 3.22 General Steel N/A N/A -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Wesfarmers has higher revenue and earnings than General Steel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wesfarmers and General Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesfarmers 0 1 0 0 2.00 General Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Wesfarmers beats General Steel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment offers steel plates and sheets; bars, beams, shapes, and rods; pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts; and stainless steel and titanium. The Engineering and Construction segment plans, designs, and constructs various construction projects, including industrial plants, environmental and energy plants, civil engineering projects, and large steel structures, such as skyscrapers and oil and gas pipelines. This segment also involved in the manufacturing and sale of industrial machinery, and equipment and steel structures; and waste processing and recycling, and supplying of electricity, gas, and heat. The Chemicals and Materials segment produces and sells various materials, including coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products, as well as products that apply technologies for metal processing. The System Solutions segment provides computer system engineering and consulting services, information technology outsourcing services, and other client-oriented information technology business solutions to customers in manufacturing and consumer products industries. The company serves automotive, energy and resources, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. Nippon Steel Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

General Steel Company Profile

General Steel Holdings, Inc. engages in the trade of iron ore for steel mills in China. The company sells its products primarily to distributors and related parties. General Steel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

