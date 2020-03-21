Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $7.47. Wendys shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 503,100 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth about $3,630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

