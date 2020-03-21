Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Receives $78.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.64.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NYSE WELL opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

