Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WFC. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,364,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

