Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,420

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEIR. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,521.13 ($20.01).

Weir Group stock opened at GBX 742.20 ($9.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,254.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,395.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 950.20 ($12.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.07.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

