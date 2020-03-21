Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792 and sold 30,400 shares valued at $1,045,100. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after acquiring an additional 484,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 663,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.