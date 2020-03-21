WaykiChain (WICC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $24.43 and $50.98. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $27.44 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.02689125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00191618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

