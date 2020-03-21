Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €17.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €9.48 ($11.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The firm has a market cap of $664.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a fifty-two week high of €25.58 ($29.74). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.40.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

