Warburg Research Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €57.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.00 ($65.12).

Stabilus stock opened at €30.28 ($35.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €30.00 ($34.88) and a 52 week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a market capitalization of $747.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.19.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

