Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €103.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.67 ($107.75).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €40.08 ($46.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.94. Sixt has a one year low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a one year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.52.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

