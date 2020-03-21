Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.00 ($84.88).

WCH stock opened at €35.29 ($41.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.10. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €46.75 ($54.36) and a twelve month high of €88.66 ($103.09). The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

