Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,851,000 after purchasing an additional 176,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 129,983 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $84.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.11.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.