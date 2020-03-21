VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Trading 13.4% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s stock price traded up 13.4% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.69, 131,795 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 446% from the average session volume of 24,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Specifically, CFO Thomas R. Loftus bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,313.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Cuomo bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $207,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.27 million for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VSE by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 4,016.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

